Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Getting Better Every Day
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have quarterback Kyler Murray fully healthy entering training camp, and expectations around the Valley are fairly high moving into 2024.
That was always the case for the No. 1 overall pick, though after overcoming roadblocks of a severe ACL injury and a change in the coaching staff/front office, Murray approaches a new season with an improved roster on both sides of the ball.
And he's getting better every day.
"He's the type of guy that gets better every day," said offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
"Sometimes it's physically. Sometimes it's mentally. Sometimes it's a leadership perspective. But when you take the job and the sport as seriously as he does, I think you're always going to see that growth. I think it's something where he's always looking to be a better player, be a better teammate, be a better leader So the more opportunities he gets to do it, the more he learns from it just like we do as coaches. I think you saw that throughout the spring."
Nearly everybody from top to bottom has raved on Murray's work ethic this offseason, a far cry from previous narratives that surrounded the Heisman winner.
Even head coach Jonathan Gannon says he can't hide his excitement.
"I'm not going to hide my excitement, it's awesome to see him lead the offense. Lead the team, being there with his teammates, asking really good questions, getting held accountable in front of everyone and taking it on the chin just like everybody does, I love that about him," Gannon said.
Murray provided a night and day difference to Arizona's offense after returning halfway through the 2023 season. The Cardinals limped to a 4-13 record when the dust settled, though Arizona now looks to shoot out of the gates at lightning speed.
If Murray's as dialed in as he says he is, that could very well be the case.
"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," Murray said earlier this offseason.
Time will tell, but he's certainly putting in the work and only improving ahead of Cards Camp.
