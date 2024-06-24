All Cardinals

Cardinals Reveal Open Practice Dates for Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals will have numerous open practices for fans to watch this training camp.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals fans cheer on their team during their 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals fans cheer on their team during their 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced dates for open training camp practices, which will provide fans a free opportunity to flock to State Farm Stadium and watch the team prepare for the upcoming season.

Arizona Cardinals Open Practice Dates

Thursday, 7/25 1:15-2:40 PM

Friday, 7/26 1:15-2:55 PM

Monday, 7/29 1:15-2:40 PM

Tuesday, 7/30 1:15-2:55 PM

Thursday, 8/1 1:45-3:15 PM

Friday, 8/2 1:45-3:15 PM

Saturday, 8/3 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, 8/6 1:45-3:15 PM

Wednesday, 8/7 1:45-3:15 PM

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit .

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Free digital tickets are now available for fans to reserve by visiting . Individuals may secure up to six free tickets for practices while supplies last.

PRACTICE INFO: The team’s first open practice session will take place on Thursday, July 25. The Cardinals will also host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, August 3. More details on the “Red & White Practice” at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER EVENT: The Cardinals are hosting a special practice in conjunction with the league-wide “Back Together Weekend” initiative on Sunday, July 28. That practice is reserved exclusively for Cardinals Season Ticket Members and is not open to the general public. Additional information about tickets for that special practice will be sent in an e-mail tomorrow to season ticket members.

See everybody at camp!

