Cardinals LB: Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes 'Real Similar'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to re-establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the game.
It wasn't long ago when the Cardinals were flying high and Murray was considered to be an MVP candidate. Arizona fired on all cylinders and Murray was getting it done both on the ground and through the air.
Yet things changed - the Cardinals saw the light at the end of the tunnel for Kliff Kingsbury's rein in the desert and Murray tore his ACL and meniscus towards the end of 2022. Under a new coaching staff, Murray rehabbed his first major injury and flashed what he could become in the second half of last season.
Now, Murray has some fresh weapons and a full offseason under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
If you ask team captain Kyzir White, Murray resembles one of the best to ever do it.
“I feel like him and (Patrick) Mahomes are real similar. They can beat you with their arm and their feet. I feel like he’s going to do a lot of great things and prove a lot of people wrong," White told Cardinals media.
Mahomes' play, resume and accolades need no introduction. He's already established himself as one of the greats of his generation and arguments are already being heard for best of all-time.
The Cardinals and their fans would certainly take a sliver of the success Mahomes has seen - perhaps winning is back on the menu in the desert.
“He’s been a winner his whole career. I played against him in college, so I definitely know what he can do. He’s a prolific quarterback. He’s a little smaller, so it’s kinda hard to read his eyes, stuff like that. He’ll look you off. He can beat you with his feet and his arm so it’s great to go against a quarterback like that," said White.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!