Kyler Murray Named Dark Horse MVP Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are projecting themselves to be one of the better offensive attacks in the league.
There's a variety of reasons for that - though the emergence of a healthy Kyler Murray appears to be the biggest proponent of optimism in the Valley.
We've seen the highs and lows of Murray through his first five seasons in the league, though under a new regime, completely different offensive scheme and palpable weapons for him to utilize across the board, that should change drastically.
Murray impressed when emerging off his ACL injury in the second half of 2023. What lies ahead this season?
NFL.com believes he can be a dark horse MVP candidate:
"He’s healthy and thinks he’s had one of the best offseasons of his career, and he’s building off a very strong finish to 2023. Murray returned from his 2022 ACL injury in Week 10 last season, but he and the Cardinals offense really took off in the final four games of the campaign -- he completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 935 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. In that span, the Cardinals led the league in total offense, with 414.3 yards per game. And now rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- who has earned raves in the offseason -- is added to the mix," wrote Judy Battista.
"When Murray is healthy, he’s one of the most thrilling players in football. The Cardinals will have to win a lot more games for Murray to catch voters’ eyes, but if Murray can pick up where he left off last year, and if Harrison explodes in his rookie season, Murray could at least position himself for future MVP consideration."
This is arguably the deepest WR room Murray's had, with Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones as his top options at the position with Trey McBride on the brink of becoming a superstar at tight end.
The Cardinals also welcome back one of the league's top rushing attacks led by James Conner to help balance the offense, too.
All signs point towards positive momentum in Arizona, and if Murray plays to his potential, perhaps the Cardinals soar higher than some initially believe.
