Analyst Picks Cardinals Biggest Worry
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals improved many areas this offseason.
Arizona spent four of their top five contracts in free agency on the defensive side of the ball while half of their 12 draft picks were slotted to each side of the ball.
Optimism persists on both sides of the ball that should see the Cardinals improve from their 4-13 record from one season ago - though like any team in the league - holes still remain on the roster.
What's the biggest concern for the Cardinals moving into 2024?
That's been debated across the last few months, though The Athletic's Doug Haller believes it's the defensive line.
"Coming off a four-win season, Arizona needed playmakers. GM Monti Ossenfort addressed this in the draft, taking receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4. But the Cardinals still have questions on the defensive line," Haller said.
"Last season, they ranked last in rushing defense, yielding 143.2 yards per game. Injuries contributed to the lack of resistance, but the need for help was clear. Arizona has since signed tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones and took versatile Darius Robinson with the 27th pick in the draft.
"Fans here expect Arizona to jump, but it won’t happen without defensive improvement up front."
Haller is absolutely right - games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage, and the Cardinals recognized a horrific effort last season and re-worked their entire starting defensive line.
Names such as Jones, Nichols and Robinson will have to step up in their respective roles for Arizona to truly improve.
When it comes to our two cents, our eyes are fixated on the secondary. The Cardinals have pushed a massive youth movement at the position, which is more than fine, though that leaves a ton of question marks in regards to their experience and play.
Will Sean Murphy-Bunting again establish himself as a CB1? Can second-year guys in Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas continue improvement? Will rookie Max Melton live up to his second-round billing?
Those are all questions that will be sorted through the season, though it's clear most questions about the Cardinals rest on the defensive side of the ball.
