Cardinals TE Among Top 100 NFL Players
The Arizona Cardinals have made additions to both sides of the ball through the 2024 offseason, though the organization will rely on familiar faces to turn things around in the desert.
One of those leaders is Trey McBride, who burst on the scene towards the end of 2023 after Zach Ertz went to injured reserve. By time Ertz was able to return, the Cardinals were comfortable with McBride starting the rest of the way and waived Ertz.
McBride finished the year with 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns despite starting just 12 games.
Now, with another offseason to improve and fine-tune his game, the sky is the limit for what McBride can do moving forward.
There's expectations for him to reach new levels in 2024, and that landed McBride a place on CBS Sports' Top 100 players list.
McBride - the only Cardinals player to crack the list - landed at No. 83:
"In his second season, McBride emerged as a big-time pass catcher for Kyler Murray. He had 81 catches for a 10.2 average and three touchdowns. He had two 10-catch games and two 100-yard games."- CBS Sports' Pete Prisco
With Kyler Murray fully healthy entering this offseason, McBride is quite confident going into his first season as a full-time starter.
"I definitely feel confident, I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. I know that I can be a great player in this league. And this is the first time I've came into a room and kind of had that respect that I can play. It just makes me want to work harder really, it brings fuel to me," said McBride.
"It's something that I really love to do, and I'm super excited for, but I do feel confident. I feel like I know exactly what I'm capable of doing. Now it's just fine tuning and making sure that the other guys in the room can do the exact same."
