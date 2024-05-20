Cardinals WR Named Breakout Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' receiving corps is the talk of the town.
Such is life when a player in the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives via the NFL draft, but the rookie wideout isn't the only capable player that can help Kyler Murray turn things around in the desert.
The recently signed Zay Jones brings veteran experience, height and a solid floor for Arizona's top four in the room. The ultra-productive Greg Dortch gets a nod in the slot after Rondale Moore was traded, and second-year pass catcher Michael Wilson looks to build on a rookie season that featured plenty of promising moments.
PFF believes Wilson is Arizona's breakout candidate for 2024:
"The Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. with Pick No. 4 and signed Zay Jones, but don’t discount Wilson entering Year 2. The Stanford alum was targeted 59 times across 415 routes run and ranked third among his teammates with 29 combined first downs and touchdowns," wrote Bradley Locker.
"With a full season of Kyler Murray behind center, a much more cohesive offensive unit should form in the desert, and Wilson figures to play a role in that."
Wilson finished third in receiving (despite just playing 13 games) with 565 yards on 38 receptions and three touchdowns. His 14.9 yards per reception ranked first on the team last season and was tied for 22nd across the entire league.
Wilson's talent can be spotted from a mile away - and if he can stay healthy - he's sure to get more opportunities, even in a top-heavy Cardinals receiving corps.