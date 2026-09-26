Cardinals Mailbag: Carson Beck's Real Timeline, QB Trade Buzz and Exploiting the 49ers

ARIZONA – It's nearly time for Arizona Cardinals football once again.

The Cardinals are hoping to make good on their underdog role entering Week 3's battle against the San Francisco 49ers. It's another NFC West clash that's sure to test Arizona from top to bottom.

As always, thanks again for the mailbag questions. It's much appreciated, I really enjoy interacting with everybody.

How does game-planning change for back-to-back division games? - Heavy C

Heavy C, this is a great question.

Typically, division games are much tougher thanks to the familiarity factor. You see these guys so often you have a better grasp of what players and coaches do in terms of tendencies. The real difference come down to new wrinkles, adjustments and simply execution on the field.

LaFleur's Cardinals haven't played the Niners yet, though LaFleur is awfully familiar with Kyle Shanahan for two reasons: He spent several years under Shanahan in ATL/SF while the last two seasons LaFleur was in Los Angeles helping the Rams.

The NFC West familiarity was a big calling card for LaFleur's introduction as Arizona's next head coach. It's the toughest division in football with no signs of slowing down soon.

In terms of your actual question, the game-plans don't change much since it's so heavily team dependent. Had the Seahawks and 49ers faced each other, perhaps it would be easier for LaFleur to spot tendencies and/or matchups, but that's not the case entering Week 3.

If Jacoby Brissett drops another bad game this time against the Niners, should Carson Beck start Week 4? - KIZ

KIZ, I know I'm going to disappoint you and your Carson Beck sheisty profile picture, but I don't think so.

I believe we're several weeks away from Beck seeing the field. The Cardinals, should they lose on Sunday, would only drop to 1-2 on the year. No shade to the New York Giants, but Week 4 would be a prime bounce-back opportunity for the Cardinals if they do indeed fall in San Francisco.

It's a long season. I know it's a week-to-week league, but there's so much football to be played. The ink is still drying on Brissett's reworked deal and Arizona's not going to just ditch their $15 million investment after three weeks of football.

It would really take several weeks of bad Brissett football early in the season to prompt Beck into the starting lineup before the halfway point, which we're far away from.

Carson Beck start week prediction? - Charles

Charles, this is going to be one of the most unpopular opinions out on the web, but it's really hard for me to buy Brissett being benched before Week 12. It's a tough, tough schedule and while results may come, the last thing you'd want for Beck is to throw him to the wolves (think Clayton Tune against Cleveland in 2023).

Obviously, Beck isn't Tune and the Cardinals need to see Beck as much as possible. However, the aforementioned investment in Brissett — along with his command and respect in the locker room as a team-voted captain — is something that looms large.

The earliest I think that happens is Week 12. That gives you two home games against Washington and Philadelphia before the bye week and a lighter three-game stretch to end the regular season.

What kind of impact do you think the Will Johnson injury will have on this defense? - Mando

Mando, there's no sugarcoating it: Johnson was a promising player for this secondary who was on his way to a solid second season in the league. I do think Arizona's ceiling/potential in the cornerback room does take a hit with his absence.

However, I don't think the room's overall play will significantly drop or improve as he departs for what's likely the season with a neck injury.

That's less on Johnson and more just on the current state of Arizona's defense. The Cardinals' pass rush still feels fairly non-existent while the team's gaining back Garrett Williams to slot next to Max Melton and Denzel Burke — two names who have been featured heavily this season.

Maybe teams are more willing to target Burke or Melton now with Johnson out. Perhaps I'm underselling Johnson's presence in the room and how offenses approached him. We'll find out soon enough.

Yet the Cardinals need plenty of other areas to improve before their cornerback spot can be put under a microscope. Arizona getting Williams back is massive, and Burke/Melton have played heavily in 2026.

How likely do you see Gardner Minshew being traded to the Giants after Week 4? Would this be an indication on how much closer we are to seeing Carson Beck take the reigns or am I reading too much into it? - Ryan

Ryan, I've had Minshew penned as a trade candidate for quite some time now, and to shortly answer your question — Beck is indeed a reason as to why Arizona would feel comfortable moving off the veteran passer.

As previously stated, the Cardinals want to see Beck get reps if 2026 quickly goes awry. If that actually happens remains to be seen, though that's tough to do with Minshew sitting between Brissett and Beck.

Minshew is a veteran with a Pro Bowl on his resume on a cheap and expiring contract. Those are big boxes checked for a team hoping to rescue their season after losing their quarterback, which is the exact predicament the Giants currently find themselves in.

Directly to the Giants? I'm not sure on my confidence level of that, though on a scale of 1-10 judging Minshew's trade chances, I'd place them at a strong 6.5 — which should go up as more injuries happen across the league.

What are ways that Arizona's game script can exploit San Francisco's defense to an even greater degree - now knowing that Nick Bosa is out? - Kevin

Kev, that's a great question. I think the Cardinals can get their running game back on track this week.

Not only is Bosa out, but defensive tackle James Thompson is out to pile on to the numerous injuries the 49ers have suffered already this season.

San Francisco's interior is weak, and that's something the Cardinals need to exploit this week if they'll have a chance of winning. And quite frankly if they can't, that's fairly telling on their interior offensive line.

Establish the run. Get play-action going. Prosper.

Do you think Darius Robinson has ever regained his burst since injuring his calf? I know he’s a hard worker but I think this is another indictment of the strength and conditioning team? Fair criticism? - econprofaj

econprofaj, there's so many factors that play into this. Robinson's rookie season was sent sideways by his injury and perhaps his development stunted since.

Whether that's an indictment on the strength and conditioning team is hard to tell, especially since Arizona made changes to the staff with LaFleur stepping into the head coach seat.

The reason as to why I'm leaning yes to the regaining burst question is Robinson looked really strong in training camp. He also looked solid in 2025 before playing 15 games.

You often hear players need about a full season once recovered from a serious injury to feel like themselves again. I think we're at that point with Robinson in terms of reaching full health again.

The issue with Robinson is he's looked strong against teammates in preseason before failing to produce during live competition. I do want to say thus far he's had a few flashes in 2026, though his demotion in favor for Dante Stills, in my opinion, was telling on how Arizona views him.

I think he's healthy. He showed his burst in training camp. It just hasn't translated for him at the next level. As for why, that's an entirely different question.