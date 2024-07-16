Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Requests Trade
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals may not see Brandon Aiyuk around in 2024.
The San Francisco 49ers receiver has reportedly requested a trade.
More from NFL insider Mike Garafolo on Twitter/X:
"Source: #49ers All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension. Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out."
Speculation has been rampant all offseason on Aiyuk's status in the NFC West, as the former first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and desires to be paid.
Just last week, NFL insider Jordan Schultz said both the 49ers and Aiyuk wanted to mutually find a deal, though the two sides apparently couldn't find much common ground.
Earlier this offseason, Aiyuk made an appearance on The Pivot podcast and offered the following on his contract status:
"They told me that they didn't think that we're on the same page, and that they didn't believe we were going to, and that was about it at that time," Aiyuk said on his contract negotiations.
"But it's part of it, it's part of that contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction, so whether that's 100 percent true or not, I guess that's still to find out."
The 49ers currently have one of the league's best offenses thanks to figures such as Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle alongside Aiyuk. The former Sun Devil has been instrumental in helping San Francisco establish themselves as one of the top organizations in football.
Previously, there was feelings on the outside that the two may strike a deal together.
However, the official trade request from Aiyuk puts the 49ers in a tough position ahead of training camp beginning across the league.
Two teams to watch for would be the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers - two squads Aiyuk himself said he could envision playing for in 2024 if not in San Francisco.
The Cardinals - and other teams in the division - certainly wouldn't mind Aiyuk's departure, and will be keeping a watchful eye on his situation.