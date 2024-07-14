Cardinals' Kyler Murray Shows Off Chemistry With Offense
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been putting in work this offseason.
That was seen in a recent instagram post, where he told everybody to "bet the over" - whether that was on his personal stats or Arizona's win total for the 2024 season remains to be seen:
There's plenty of buzz around the facility on the work Murray's been putting in with his teammates, seemingly shrugging off previous narratives about his lack of work ethic, leadership, etc.
We've heard all throughout the offseason from his teammates on the time spent either visiting different places or putting in work ahead of training camp.
This weekend, we got a nice squad pic of Arizona's offense doing just that:
Pictured from left to right: TE Elijah Higgins, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Zay Jones, WR Chris Moore, WR Greg Dortch, WR Andre Baccellia, WR Jeff Smith, RB Trey Benson, RB James Conner, TE Trey McBride, TE Tip Reiman and WR Michael Wilson.
The Cardinals report to training camp on July 23.
Previously this offseason, guys such as Wilson and McBride specifically highlighted the time spent away from the team's facility with Murray in their respective press conferences:
"We been throwing every single weekend, been throwing at different high schools. Stayed here pretty much every single weekend throughout this whole OTAs specifically so I could train with K1," said Wilson.
McBride said, "This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever. He's a guy who's bringing everyone together, we're throwing every weekend, we're getting everyone together. He's in the building - first one in and last one out. He's one of those guys who's doing everything the right way."
Murray has a plethora of weapons around him through both the ground and air - and many believe Murray is in store for perhaps his greatest season yet.
In 2023, Murray returned halfway through the season after recovering from ACL surgery. The Cardinals won three of their four games under Murray's guidance while Arizona's offense averaged roughly a touchdown more per game.