Cardinals OT Sets Massive Goal for 2024
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. faced the challenge of starting as a rookie all throughout last season and mostly held up well against some of the best pass-rushers the NFL has to offer.
Now, a new challenge awaits.
Johnson is being flipped back to left tackle - where he played and thrived at during his final season at Ohio State before being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick. Many believe the left is Johnson's more "natural" position, though there was some debate to keep Johnson on the right side after he held his own through his first rookie campaign.
The Cardinals feel great about Johnson sliding to the left to protect Kyler Murray, and so does the player himself.
"Yeah, I think personally, just Year 2, being able to fulfill all of the expectations that I have for myself, expectations that the team has for me being here. My goal ultimately is to be the best tackle in the game," Johnson told NFL Network.
"Obviously, playing with the guys we have on this team, being able to have Marv as a weapon, I think it's just explosive," Johnson said of his expectations for the offense. "I just love the guys we have on our offense, and I expect this offense to be one of the top in the country."
Johnson's replaced by Jonah Williams at right tackle after the Cardinals inked him to a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency.
Training camp - which begins on July 23 - will be a perfect opportunity for Johnson to showcase himself as a left tackle at the next level, though there will be little doubt on his ability to adjust.
