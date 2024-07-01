Two Moves Cardinals Should Still Make
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially in the month of training camp, as the team will report to State Farm Stadium on July 23 to begin festivities.
Most of Arizona's team-building is done, though the Cardinals still have ample salary cap space to make moves if they feel necessary. The team's $35.3 million in cap space is third-highest in the league, according to OverTheCap.
There's still ample time left for Arizona to put finishing touches on the final roster, but what exactly could - and should - they do?
1. Extend Budda Baker
We previously listed Baker as our top extension candidate, and for very good reason. Baker's impact on and off the field pays dividends for the Cardinals as they look to take the next step in their rebuild.
Admittedly so, Baker's season in 2023 was quiet. He again dealt with injury and his performance was largely forgettable. Even Cardinals fans were surprised Baker got the Pro Bowl nod last year.
That being said, Baker is still a high-level safety in the NFL and more than anything, he's a foundational piece to this defense and should continue to serve that role for the next few years.
The Cardinals worked Baker's contract around at the buzzer and satisfied their All-Pro player right before the start of training camp. Will we see something similar this year?
Nobody would be upset with keeping Baker in the mix, and he's certainly not a person you want slipping through the gaps of free agency next offseason.
2. Sign Veteran Pass-Rusher
The Cardinals were more than content with BJ Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck as their top pass-rushers moving into the summer, not making any major moves in free agency and using top draft resources in other areas.
Arizona's been on record - numerous times - giving a massive vote of confidence in their group of edge players.
For what it's worth, Ojulari looked promising in his rookie season and should take the next step in 2024.
We're not holding our breath on Collins or Gardeck improving drastically, however. Collins is better suited as an inside linebacker (though as an OLB he's strong in run support) and Gardeck simply is what he is at this point in his career.
That's no shot to either player, but returning the same group of players that helped the Cardinals reach just 33 sacks (third-lowest in the NFL) isn't a recipe for success.
Sure, Arizona beefed up the defensive line, which in theory should get those edge guys more looks. But the Cardinals shouldn't bank on just those guys to get the job done.
There's a few options for the Cardinals to target in free agency. Perhaps a reunion with Markus Golden would make sense. Emmanuel Ogbah and Yannick Ngakoue are quality guys who can reach the passer, too.
Arizona has plenty of cap space to work with, it's more than feasible to improve one of the worst areas on the team as training camp approaches.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!