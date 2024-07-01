Where Cardinals OL Lands in NFL Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line still has a few question marks when it comes to their offensive line, though it's undoubtedly improved from last season's iteration.
The Cardinals made some improvements via free agency and the draft that could pay off in the short and long-term, though we've yet to see their collective group play together up-front.
Moving into training camp, all but one spot is up for grabs as well.
That makes for an interesting summer in the desert, one that will hopefully provide an answer to the left guard spot, though there's optimism whatever starting five can keep Kyler Murray mostly upright as 2024 approaches.
Pro Football Focus carries the same sentiment, though they placed Arizona's group at No. 26 in their latest offensive line rankings.
"The Cardinals' offensive line is without any truly weak links but also lacks above-average players," said PFF.
"Moving from right side to left tackle, Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to live up to his potential in his second season after ranking just 57th in PFF overall grade among offensive tackles as a rookie in 2023. Arizona also signed Evan Brown and Jonah Williams in free agency to further stabilize the offensive line."
Many believe Johnson making the switch back to his "more natural" left side should pay dividends while the Cardinals seemingly liked what they saw when Williams played at right tackle last season in Cincinnati.
Will Hernandez was impressive at right guard last season and should continue his level of play into 2024. Hjalte Froholdt to lesser extents was equally as solid at center and sealed a starting spot in front of Murray this coming season.
Back to the left guard spot, Brown could be considered the frontrunner after receiving high praise from coaches and teammates with years of previous starting experience in Seattle. Should he earn the nod, there's confidence he'll hold his end of the bargain, too.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!