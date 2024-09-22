Experts Pick Three Prop Bets for Cardinals vs Lions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will shortly host the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium for Week 3 NFL action.
Both teams sit at a 1-1 record with similar play-styles and a mutual respect for the opponent.
All in all, it should be a great game this afternoon.
The action on the field should give potential bettors ample opportunity to make some dough - here's three of the best prop bets we could find on the internet for Cardinals-Lions:
David Montgomery Anytime TD
PFF: "The Cardinals defense has consistently struggled to stop the run, ranking second-to-last in rushing success rate allowed and near the bottom in EPA allowed per rush over the past few seasons.
"While the Lions offense has had its difficulties this season, much of that stems from red-zone struggles, where they’ve posted the fourth-lowest touchdown rate. However, this offense is too talented to sustain such a low level of red-zone success, and regression is likely.
"When the Lions get inside the 5-yard line, Montgomery has been their go-to back, receiving 67% of the touches so far this season. With plus-money odds and a game featuring a high point total, expect the Lions to exploit the Cardinals' run defense and find the end zone through Montgomery."
Marvin Harrison Jr. Over Receiving Yards
Covers.com: "Arizona spread the ball around a bit more after that and fell into a run-heavy attack given the large lead, but Harrison made a statement. Murray once again has a top wide receiver who can make big plays, and the Cards rookie is going to show that off any chance he gets.
"Meanwhile, the have already been victimized twice by top wide receivers this season. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp hauled in 14 passes for 110 yards in Week 1, and then Bucs' WR Chris Godwin recorded 117 yards last Sunday.
"Harrison isn’t nearly as established as Kupp or Godwin, but he’s shown that he can reach this Over 63.5 yards number on just a play or two. Look for him to continue to grow his connection with Murray against the Rams."
Sam LaPorta UNDER Receptions
BettingPros: "Sam LaPorta has taken a backseat in the Lions’ offense due to the emergence of Jameson Williams. He’s been under 4.5 catches in both games this season. And last year, when Williams played, he averaged 4.5 catches in just 53% of his games. Given that Arizona has allowed a combined just two catches to opposing No. 1 TEs this season, the UNDER on LaPorta is the move."
