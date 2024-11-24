Experts Pick Three Seahawks vs Cardinals Prop Bets
The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals in a pivotal Week 12 matchup that could have hefty playoff implications down the stretch of the regular season.
It's a tight NFC West race with the Cardinals (6-4) one game ahead of everybody else (5-5), though the Seahawks and other trailing teams know just one week can change everything.
Both squads see this as a crucial piece to the postseason puzzle, and we're sure to get some good football with Seattle playing at home and the Cardinals well rested off their bye week.
Three of the best prop bets we could find from across the web:
Kyler Murray 25+ Rushing Yards (Covers.com)
Neil Parker: "There’s been a noticeable decline in Murray’s rushing yards and carries the past three weeks. He only had 10 carries — including six designed runs and just a single scramble — to total 46 rushing yards across the three-game stretch ahead of Arizona’s Week 11 bye. Still, Seattle sets up as a much more favorable opponent for the dual-threat quarterback to pad his rushing numbers.
"The Seahawks allowed each of Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to rush for 25 or more yards already this season, after all."
Michael Wilson TD (Sports Illustrated)
Iain MacMillan: "Michael Wilson to score a touchdown is my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 12:
"Michael Wilson is the clear No. 2 wide receiver and No. 3 pass-catcher on the Cardinals, and now they get to face a Seahawks team that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate since Week 6.
"Wilson has already scored three touchdowns this season while the Seahawks give up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game."
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 55.5 Receiving Yards
BettingPros: "Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all receivers on targets (72), receptions (48), and yards (544) aligned out of the slot, where he has recorded 84.8% of his targets this season (up from 67.1% last season).
"Smith-Njigba’s 544 yards from the slot are the most by a Seahawks receiver from such alignment in the last 5 seasons (2019: Tyler Lockett, 731)."