Cardinals Release Inactives; Marquise Brown Will Play vs. Bucs

The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactives ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Heading into Sunday night, the Cardinals had three players already listed as out: Byron Murphy, Colt McCoy and Zach Allen.

Murphy was placed on injured reserve a day after.

Five more were listed as questionable: Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Antonio Hamilton and Charles Washington.

Brown, who will now play, missed five games earlier this year with a foot injury.

On Saturday, Arizona signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad and also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper/cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Six Cardinals initially appeared on the injury report but were taken off and will play vs. Tampa Bay: Rashaad Coward, Greg Dortch, Markus Golden, Christian Matthew, Ezekiel Turner and Marco Wilson.

However, Coward was a late addition to the injury report. Josh Jones could potentially start at left tackle.

The Cardinals hope to stop a four-game losing streak. Kickoff is slated for 6:20 p.m. Arizona time.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Arizona Prepared for Talented Tampa Defense

Cardinals Appreciate Tom Brady's Dominance Ahead of Matchup

Three Christmas Wishes for Arizona Cardinals fans

How to Watch: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Cardinals Gameday: One Final Chance at Home