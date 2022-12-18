The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their fifth win of the season when they travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals are nearly out of the playoffs on an official basis, yet the team is still intent on finishing the 2022 season strong.

Up next are the Denver Broncos, who have failed to reach expectations on their own level after trading for Russell Wilson and possessing one of the best defensive units in the league.

Both squads will be without their starting quarterbacks when kickoff arrives, placing further emphasis on the 11 other players to increase their level of play in order to emerge victorious.

Who will need to step up for the Cardinals?

Three X-Factors vs. Broncos

Will Hernandez

For weeks, Kelvin Beachum was the sole starting offensive lineman still in the lineup for Arizona.

Now, the return of RG Will Hernandez should provide a boost and return the right side of Arizona's line to full strength in both pass protection and paving a path for running backs.

Now the Cardinals, who are starting Colt McCoy, are set to take on a daunting Broncos front seven that will make life difficult for 60 minutes.

Everything starts in the trenches, and although Hernandez isn't exactly an All-Pro, his presence up front will undoubtedly give the Cardinals a boost.

Marquise Brown

The Cardinals acquired Marquise Brown in hopes of providing a dynamic presence across from DeAndre Hopkins.

Brown filled in superbly for Hopkins before injuring his foot, and while his return has provided a boost for Arizona's aerial attack, the Cardinals haven't seen a trademark 'Hollywood" performance out of their No. 2 receiver.

Hopkins is sure to get his fair share of work, but against one of the top secondary's in the league, Brown will need to be up to task.

Arizona's offense seems to run more on schedule with Colt McCoy under center. and with Hopkins drawing most of the attention from Denver, Brown will need to make himself open and available consistently.

Christian Matthew

Byron Murphy has already been ruled out. Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson both enter as questionable.

However the cookie crumbles in terms of injury, it appears rookie cornerback Christian Matthew is in line for far more work than the 11 snaps he saw last week.

Although Courtland Sutton is out, Jerry Jeudy is coming off a multi-touchdown performance and Denver's offense has run on schedule as of late.

"The first/second down stuff's right. The third downs and red zone had been some struggles, but it's organized and guys are playing hard," said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

"Jerry Jeudy is a guy who's a top 15 pick who's a playmaker and Courtland Sutton, I drafted there. Second-round pick, he's a big guy who has been in Pro Bowls so it's not going to be easy. It's an NFL offense that has good players and a good scheme. So if we don't play well, it can get bad for us."

The Cardinals have liked what they've seen from Matthew - we'll see if extended playing time today furthers that belief.

