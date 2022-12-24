NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16

Here's each region across the United States and what channel they will be getting for the NFL's pivotal Week 16.

The NFL is back for a Christmas-filled weekend of football fun, and there's some pretty big matchups set to take place over the holiday weekend.

After Thursday night's Jets-Jaguars meeting was a let down, there's some potential for good matchups across Saturday's 11-game slate before the league's first ever three-game schedule on Christmas Day.

Here's how you can take in all the action, via the good people at 506 Sports.

Fox Early

Most of the west coast will take in Seahawks-Chiefs while the Midwest is sandwiched between that game and Giants-Vikings. All other games are mostly local markets.

The entire country will watch Cowboys-Eagles for the later game in the afternoon.

CBS Single

Most of the country will be watching Bengals-Patriots with most other markets only showing local games. The only late game on CBS belongs to Commanders-49ers.

As for Sunday:

Packers-Dolphins is on Fox

Broncos-Rams is on CBS/Nick

Cardinals-Buccaneers is on NBC

Monday Night Football (Chargers-Colts) will be carried by the usual ESPN.

