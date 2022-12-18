Predictions Split on Who Will Win Cardinals-Broncos

NFL experts across the web are split on who to take between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos in Week 15.

If you're looking for the underperforming team without their starting quarterback, you've come to the right place.

The Denver Broncos play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, and neither Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson will play in the meeting due to injury.

Alas, we are left with a Colt McCoy-Brett Rypien battle of the ages, and that's left NFL analysts split on who to pick prior to kickoff:

Predictions Splut on Who Will Win Cardinals-Broncos

David Hill: "Neither of these teams can catch a break. Russell Wilson is out with a concussion (Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos), and Kyler Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament (Colt McCoy will start for the Cardinals). Even against the Broncos’ stout defense, the Cardinals — at least on the road — can win if they can manage the edge in the turnover battle. If DeAndre Hopkins holds the ball with both hands this week, Arizona can at least cover the spread. Pick: Cardinals +3"

Josh Weinfuss' bold prediction: "Colt McCoy will get sacked just once and will throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns after spending a week getting all the first-team reps in place of Kyler Murray, who's out for the season with an ACL injury. McCoy has become adept at throwing quickly behind Arizona's patchwork offensive line, and this week will be no different. He'll get the ball out quickly and efficiently, but there won't be a lot of deep balls -- because he won't have time."

Eric Moody's pick: Cardinals 23, Broncos 21

Seth Walder's pick: Cardinals 19, Broncos 9

FPI prediction: DEN, 71.1% (by an average of 6.4 points)

"Welcome to a battle between two teams that fell well short of expectations. After a playoff appearance in 2021, the Cardinals won't finish with a winning record. As for the Denver Broncos, they're not a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention, and Russell Wilson suffered a concussion last week.

"Last Monday, the Cardinals' season went from bad to worse when Kyler Murray tore his ACL. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy can hold down the fort, but he's thrown for just one touchdown and two interceptions in three games (two starts).

"Score Prediction: Broncos 19, Cardinals 13"

Bill Bender: "With Russell Wilson (concussion) uncertain, the Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in what has become an increasingly messy season. It hasn't been pretty for the Cardinals either, but they are 3-2 S/U on the road. With Kyler Murray out, it's Colt McCoy's turn.

"Pick: Cardinals 23, Broncos 21"

Andrew Doughty: "In his first 10 NFL seasons, Colt McCoy was horrendous against the spread: 8-19-1. In his last three seasons, he's 4-3. That's still not great, but it's better than covering in 29% of starts over a decade. If McCoy faces Russell Wilson on Sunday, I like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak. If he faces Brett Rypien on Sunday, I also like the Broncos to cover and snap a five-game losing streak.

"Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 10"

Gregg Rosenthal: "The Broncos' offense was modestly trending up even before exploding for 28 points against the Chiefs. Denver's defense may not be as dominant as it was early in the season, but the pass rush, possibly buttressed by a Randy Gregory return, should cook this Arizona offensive line. This pick is made under the optimistic premise that Russell Wilson clears concussion protocol and returns to action. As poor as Russ' debut season in Denver has been, he's a better option than Brett Rypien.

"Projected score: Broncos 20, Cardinals 16"

