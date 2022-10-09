Wake up Arizona Cardinals fans, it's game day.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming to town in what should be a great Week 5 meeting between the two NFC teams. Philadelphia looks to remain the last undefeated team in the league, while Arizona looks to stop a seven game losing streak at State Farm Stadium dating back to last season.

There's plenty to watch if you're a Cardinals fan when kickoff arrives:

Three Storylines to Watch in Cardinals-Eagles

1. Can the offense finally make something happen early?

The Cardinals have been dreadfully slow coming out of the gates, as they have still yet to score a single point in the first quarter.

We ask people such as Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray after every single game about the slow start, and the answer is always the same: They just need to execute better.

But at some point, the offense just needs to be better. Whether that's Kingsbury scripting better plays or Murray simply taking more advantage of his legs, the slow starts can't continue.

Especially against a team as talented as Philadelphia. If they fall behind the Eagles early, another tough task awaits them at home.

I would expect something different on the first few drives of the game, or at least Cardinals fans would hope so.

2. Zach Ertz revenge game

So maybe this isn't a true making of a revenge game, as Ertz has been very complimentary of the Eagles after landing in the desert.

Yet there's no doubting Ertz is looking to do damage against his former team.

In our interview with Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz, he offered this anecdote:

"Ertz gave a potentially prescient answer when asked on a virtual call with Eagles media on Monday if he can be the first Cardinals tight end to top 100 yards receiving in a game since 1989.

"Ertz’s answer: 'Yes.'

"He then paused and said: 'I expect to do it soon.'"

Ertz has been a reliable target for Murray, and there might just be some extra juice in the cards today for the former Eagles tight end to find the end zone against his former team.

3. Trench talk

Rodney Hudson, listed as doubtful, isn't likely to play, and that would be a huge blow for a Cardinals team that has struggled to get James Conner going on the ground.

But nevermind the rushing attack, Hudson's football IQ is his highest quality, and organizing Arizona's offensive line against one of the top defensive fronts in football was already going to be a tough test.

With Sean Harlow likely starting in place, more emphasis will be placed on Murray to take over the game without his veteran center and ensure the chess match is won before the ball is snapped.

