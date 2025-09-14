Keys to the Game: What Success Looks Like for the Cardinals in Week 2
After a Week 1 win over the Saints, the Arizona Cardinals face off against another NFC South foe in Week 2, this time playing host to the Carolina Panthers.
While Arizona has won just one of the last eight meetings between the two teams, the Cardinals are favored here and have a major opportunity to begin the 2025 season 2-0. The offense wasn’t special in the opener, while the defense, specifically the second-half run defense, led the Cardinals to victory in New Orleans.
There are several ways that Arizona can defeat the Panthers, so let’s get into them here and discuss the ways that the Cardinals can get a victory in their home opener.
Have Kyler Murray plays decisively
Last week against New Orleans, Kyler Murray took five sacks for 33 total yards, with a few of them being completely avoidable.
This was due to Murray not acting decisively in many instances, resulting in a sack instead of a simple incompletion. Even if the sack didn’t occur on third down, many of these killed the Cardinals’ momentum and ended the drive.
Making better decisions isn’t limited to evading sacks, though, as when it comes to going through his passing progressions, he needs to make quicker and more efficient calls as well. When he was decisive, Murray looked great, especially when connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr.
If Murray can be more decisive, even if that means just throwing the ball away, Arizona will find more success on offense. With playmakers at his disposal, Murray doesn’t have to be the hero, so if he can spread the ball around and manage the game well, Arizona should do enough offensively to beat the Panthers.
Force Bryce Young to make plays through the air
In the Panthers’ opener against Jacksonville, Bryce Young completed just 18 of his 35 passes for 154 yards. He threw one touchdown but also two interceptions, giving him a less-than-impressive performance.
He didn’t look spectacular, so Arizona’s defense should force the third-year quarterback to make plays downfield. Young has a rushing component to his game, as does the Panthers’ offense as a whole.
Letting Carolina run wild wouldn’t be the best course of action, so making Young beat you through tough plays could give the Cardinals the best chance of success. It’s a risk, sure, but based on how Young performed in Week 1, the Jaguars found success in defending the Panthers’ quarterback.
Young impressed later on in 2024, but he’s still trying to find a rhythm in the NFL. I’d say dare him to beat you instead of beating yourself, and if the Cardinals can do so, Arizona should have a great defensive game.
Let James Conner have a day
The Cardinals began their season on a high note with the win over New Orleans, but James Conner wasn’t a major contributor. He totaled just 39 yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per rush. Conner did get involved with a touchdown reception, but even in the passing game he totaled just five yards.
As a veteran leader on the offense, having Conner at his best carries great importance, and there’s no better time to get him going than the home opener on Sunday. I’d expect him to, but it’s still a major key for the Cardinals’ success nonetheless.
Whether Drew Petzing dials up some trickery in the passing game or Conner runs it up the gut, he needs to see some success to develop momentum moving forward.
Conner and Trey Benson have the talent to form one of the best one-two punches in football, but it starts with the proven veteran in Conner. He’s still listed as the No. 1 running back, and even if Benson is playing great, Arizona will need production from Conner.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Conner won’t regress into total mediocrity, but Sunday against the Panthers presents a major opportunity for the running back to help his team win while simultaneously getting back on track.