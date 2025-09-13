Staff Picks: Do Arizona Cardinals Improve to 2-0?
The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with an opportunity to go 2-0 on the season, something that hasn't been done since 2021.
Arizona's heavily favored to do so, though the Panthers historically have had the Cardinals' number.
It's still early in the season, so anything can happen - but what does the staff of Cardinals on SI predict?
Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) - AZ 24, CAR 13.
The Cardinals didn’t look convincing last week in New Orleans, and another feisty NFC South team is up next. Carolina historically has had their number, though it seems like Jonathan Gannon has looked into their last matchup enough to right some wrongs. While Arizona doesn’t look like a Super Bowl team, they get the job done and move to 2-0 on the year.
Podcast: Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Preview
Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye) - AZ 20, CAR 6.
The Cardinals are aware of the expectations going into this game. It is the second game in a row where, on paper, they are the superior team. They are at the point in this rebuild where it is also expected that they consistently win these types of games. That being said, while I expect Arizona to be 2-0 after this week I am not confident this will be the blowout type of game fans want.
Don’t be surprised if this offense takes some time to find its footing, but if last week is any indication the defense should be more than capable of handling things until they figure it out. This is the stretch of schedule where there is still that leeway and if playoffs are in the picture they need to get the rust off quickly in these “should win” games.
Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) - CAR 24, AZ 21
You might not be a fan of my pick here, but I’ve gotta go with the history between these two teams. The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers just one time since 2013, and there have been some brutal losses thrown in there. In a playoff hunt just a year ago, Arizona lost a heartbreaker at Carolina in overtime. In 2021 when Arizona was losing momentum after an 8-0 start, the Panthers dominated and won 34-10. Carolina knocked out the Cardinals out of the playoffs in both 2016 and 2015, and the list goes on and on.
I think the misery continues here, with Kyler Murray’s performance coming as a major point of emphasis. As I see it, Murray continues his struggles from a week ago, and the Cardinals lose a close one in their home opener.
Read More: Fantasy Football Start/Sits for Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers
Sam Dehring (@sam_dehring68) - AZ 20, CAR 13
The Cardinals had a slow start last week against the Saints, but really turned it on offensively. Sure, they have a tough history against the Panthers. Personally, I’ve told a lot of people that the Panthers are back. That was absolutely not the case last week. Bryce Young struggled and looked like the first half Bryce Young from last season. I think the Cardinals have a good chance to take advantage early in this one.
Richie Bradshaw (@RichieBradz36) — AZ 20, CAR 17
Will the Cardinals be able to get the monkey off their back that is the Carolina Panthers? Arizona always seems to find itself in a slugfest with Carolina whether they’re a good or bad team. It needs to change this year, however, as the Cardinals are looking to return to the playoffs, and playoff teams don’t lose to bad teams. The Panthers had a lot exposed last week and their loss to the Jaguars, and third year quarterback Bryce Young is still getting his feet under him.
The Cardinals can win this game by making sure Young never gets settled in, but I still have questions on where the offense is ready to boat race a team. I have the Cardinals winning, but it’s another ugly one.