Analyst Says Arizona Cardinals RB Could Thrive in 2025

The Arizona Cardinals may have a relatively set idea as to who will be carrying the football primarily for them in 2025.
Veteran powerhouse James Conner figures to be bowling over defenders at the same rate as ever. With that said, however, second-year running back Trey Benson is one of the Cardinals' many young players looking to earn a larger role and take a second-year leap.
According to an article from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Benson is one of the backs who may be poised to thrive and grow into more of a feature-back role.
Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson Could Thrive in 2025
"James Conner has been one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL ... for seemingly his entire career. And, at 28 and 29 years old, he's gone over 1,000 yards for the first time as a professional in Arizona. Relative to the eight years he's already spent in the NFL, the former University of Pittsburgh star is reasonably low mileage. However, he has carried the ball nearly 1,400 times and turned 30 in May," Trapasso wrote.
"As for Benson, he just turned 23 in July and only toted the rock 316 times in college. Last year, Benson was the low-volume backup option to Conner, and the backs each averaged 4.6 yards per tote.
"Blessed with size -- 6-foot and 216 pounds -- and ridiculous speed -- Benson ran 4.39 at the 2024 NFL Combine -- he has the physical skills to erupt in Year 2 and slowly but surely get more of the share of carries in the desert."
Benson has displayed improvements in some areas, but is still in search of a true breakout. His skillset complements Conner's in a plus way.
Benson may not be the same downhill back as Conner, but he has good acceleration and has appeared to be on a n upward trajectory.
Benson had some excellent reps in Arizona's week one win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but still might have a way to go as far as decisiveness is concerned.
When Benson finds his gap quickly and gets into space, he's got a blend of speed, shiftiness and power that make him a tough player to bring down — in a different way from Conner's bulldozing approach.
The Cardinals certainly have depth at running back. If Conner has to miss time, Benson and third stringer Emari Demercado are more than capable of making plays when needed.