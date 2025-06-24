All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Reveal Training Camp Practice Date

You can catch the Arizona Cardinals on these dates.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during minicamp at Cardinals training center in Tempe on June 12, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon during minicamp at Cardinals training center in Tempe on June 12, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- We've known for a few days the Arizona Cardinals will begin training camp on July 22, though the organization just announced their open practice dates for fans to soak in the action.

In total, the Cardinals will host nine different open practices for fans to see at State Farm Stadium, the first coming on Thursday, July 24 and the last on Wednesday, August 6.

All times are local.

Full Arizona Cardinals Open Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, 7/24 1:25-2:40 PM

Friday, 7/25 1:25-2:55 PM

Monday, 7/28 1:25-2:40 PM

Tuesday, 7/29 1:25-2:55 PM

Thursday, 7/31 1:45-3:15 PM

Friday, 8/1 1:45-3:15 PM

Saturday, 8/2 1:15-3:15 PM (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, 8/5 1:45-3:15 PM

Wednesday, 8/6 1:45-3:15 PM

The Cardinals will then head back to their facility in Tempe to adjust to their weekly practice schedule as preseason action begins.

Arizona just wrapped up mandatory mini-camp and will have just about a month's worth of rest from now until when they have to report for training camp.

More Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Information

The following information was provided by the Cardinals' media relations department:

TICKETS REQUIRED: While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the Cardinals mobile app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Free digital tickets are now available for fans to reserve by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

PRACTICE INFO: The team’s first open practice session will take place on Thursday, July 24. The Cardinals will also host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, August 2. More details on the “Red & White Practice” at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER EVENT: The Cardinals are hosting a special practice in conjunction with the league-wide “Back Together Weekend” initiative on Sunday, July 27. That practice is reserved exclusively for Cardinals Season Ticket Members & Club Seat Members and is not open to the general public. Additional information about tickets for that special practice will be sent in an e-mail in the coming weeks.

Practice times are subject to change and fans are encouraged to check the team’s official Training Camp central page at www.azcardinals.com/cardscamp for the most up-to-date practice info as well as @azcardinals on X. 

