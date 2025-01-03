Analyst: Cardinals Could Target Elite OL in Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of position groups they need to fill ahead of the 2025 offseason, though an overlooked one may be their offensive line.
While pass rusher and corner are certainly priorities, the Cardinals' protection of quarterback Kyler Murray has been hit or miss this season, and there's certainly room for upgrades at guard on the roster.
Enter: Crimson Tide OL Tyler Booker, who Bleacher Report believes the Cardinals could trade up for in the 2025 NFL Draft:
"Alabama's Tyler Booker may seem like an odd choice, because pure guard prospects don't hold as much value as other positions. But NFL teams are desperately searching for plug-and-play offensive linemen. Booker fits the bill," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"Every year, quality starting blockers are often found during the draft's second day. Brandon Coleman, O'Cyrus Torrence and Luke Goedeke are examples over the last three classes.
"Booker brings a different vibe as a physical tone-setter. The 6'5", 325-pound guard is a people-mover. He's going to uproot defenders in the run game and rock them with his pass help.
"From a macro point of view, the NFL has an offensive-line development problem. Limited practice time is compounded by even fewer opportunities to operate under full-go conditions. Furthermore, not many collegiate offenses are geared to handle trench-play in the same manner as the professional game.
"An opportunity to move up—likely early in the second round or possibly even into the late first—to claim a guard like Booker who should immediately slide into the starting lineup, is a must based on how poor some of the league's O-line play really is."
The Cardinals were named suitors for Booker along with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.
At right guard lately has been Isaiah Adams, who has shown some promise for the Cardinals but (expectedly) has also struggled starting in his rookie season. At left guard is Evan Brown, who has been a steady presence throughout the year but hasn't exactly been spectacular.
Currently, the Cardinals have the 14th pick in the draft according to Tankathon.