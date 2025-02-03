Cardinals Absolutely Should Pursue Myles Garrett
It's not every day that first-ballot Hall of Famers are available via trade, but that's the situation the Cleveland Browns face with pass rusher Myles Garrett officially requesting a trade today.
31 teams should be calling for his availability whether you're an AFC North division rival or a team that hasn't won ten games in the last three years (if there are any -- I'm only exaggerating).
Obviously, the Arizona Cardinals should be amongst his pursuers.
I know that Garrett wants to go somewhere that he can contend for a championship, and Arizona doesn't present the same opportunities that other teams are willing to pony up. However, not only can the Cardinals compete with several teams for Garrett, but they can turn themselves into contenders with the addition of the superstar pass rusher.
Last season, Arizona managed an 8-9 record after a second-half collapse to the season. The main fault of their demise was related to the offense, but the defense could stand to be better. That is no truer than when it comes to rushing the passer.
The Cardinals managed 41 sacks last season thanks to great scheming from Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis, but they lack any true ace pass rushers and that will catch up to them eventually.
Garrett has been one of the best pass rushers in the league since he was selected first overall in 2017. In that time, the eight-year vet has racked up 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles. Garrett also has strung together seven consecutive 10+ sack seasons, plus an NFL record four consecutive seasons with 14-or-more sacks from 2021-2024 (and counting).
The 29-year-old is decorated, too. Among his accolades includes six Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods (four are First-Team), and he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
He's proven on the field with numbers and is respected across the league with awards and nominations. That a player of his caliber is even available is crazy to begin with, but knowing he hasn't even left his prime yet is even crazier.
As we mentioned, Garrett only just turned 29 at the end of December, and pass rusher primes are much longer than other positions. There could easily be another three years of elite production and that feels on the low end. When you remember that Garrett is an all-time great with historic numbers it's not hard to imagine more than five seasons with elite play and more awards awaiting him.
So, yeah. this is definitely the guy to trade for.
His market should consist of all 31 teams that aren't the Browns. Some teams will have a better pitch than others. The Cardinals will have to do some reaching and borderline exaggerating, but it really is possible that Garrett's introduction to this team could generate more wins.
Arizona barely missed the playoffs this year and some adding some pieces could get them over the hump.
But Garrett by himself could get the Cardinals to that point.
Once you get to the playoffs, it's all about getting hot. We also know that great defenses are the best way to win championships. I don't think Arizona is too far off from a great defense and adding Garrett gets them as close as possible without adding more guys.
It's unlikely we'd see a dip in his production either, considering the effectiveness of this defensive coaching staff to generate sacks. Garrett does that by himself, but he'll accept any and all advice and coaching he can get.
At the end of the day, it's far more likely true contenders like the Eagles, 49ers, or Texans make the most sense. But fringe teams will make a push, too, and those fringe teams likely have better compensation to offer.
Not everyone will see the Cardinals as a fringe contender or a team that is a couple of players away from being such, but adding Garrett to this group makes them significantly better. In a wide-open NFC, the Cards could contend.
The NFC is still filled with great teams, but not much can stop Arizona from contending with a great offseason - and it could all start with adding Garrett.
What would a potential trade package look like? Read more here.