Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is Poised for Sophomore Surge
The excitement Arizona Cardinals fans felt when Roger Goodell announced Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. as the team's fourth overall pick was unmatched -- you would've thought the team hit the multi-million dollar jackpot.
That's likely why a modest season left so many disappointed, as Harrison recorded under 900 receiving yards (895) while several other players from the 2024 NFL Draft eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. Somehow, this has led many, or at least more than zero, to believe Harrison was the wrong pick at No. 4 and perhaps even be a bust.
Well, that's what we're going to explore, specifically regarding his upcoming 2025 campaign. I'll provide reasons to buy and reasons to sell on Harrison for the upcoming season before delivering my own verdict. Let's start with why I'm buying:
Why I am buying:
I won't back down from my claim that Harrison is one of the greatest wide receiver prospects I've ever seen. The people who argued he received so much love solely because of his name are out of their minds.
Harrison looks like he was built in a lab, and we got to see that on the field to back up the talk. When Harrison was dialed in, he was hard to stop. There was also plenty of misuse that he had to overcome. Despite that, he still had a good rookie season. Plus, when he was asked to play to his strengths he excelled.
The sky remains the limit for Harrison, who should be much improved after a full year's experience in the pros.
Why I am selling:
Compared to seasons we have seen over the last decade by rookie wide receivers, Harrison's debut was underwhelming and failed to meet expectations. He was also outperformed by several of his classmates -- including a tight end and a day two pick. Obviously, it's not the best look.
You also have to consider the hefty investment that was placed into Harrison as the fourth overall pick and the opportunity to command the offense with little competition and he came up short.
But even with all that being said...
Verdict: BUY
If you're already selling on Harrison, you're out of your mind.
Harrison's NFL debut may have been underwhelming by today's standards, but if he posted those numbers even 10 years ago, he would be applauded as a major success. He has plenty of areas to work on to perfect his game, but he already showed growth from college to the pros -- something that should have fans excited, not discouraged.
A successful year two doesn't mean Harrison has to lead the league in any major receiving statistic, but we will be looking for milestones i.e. 1,000 yards to help see the progress unfolding.
I encourage anyone on the fence to get back down and understand that they're overreacting. Harrison is going to be just fine.