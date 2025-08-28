REACTIONS: Cardinals Stars Love New Rivalry Uniforms
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals unveiled their new uniforms today as part of the league's rivalry series.
Arizona's desert-storm inspired threads will be worn against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
After the uniforms hit social media - there were nothing but solid reactions from everybody within the organization.
Arizona Cardinals, Fans React to New Uniforms
"10/10 for sure.." said linebacker Mack Wilson on X.
James Conner said, "Desert vibe, the sand, everything plays into it," (via AZCardinals.com). "The copper, the details, I just think it’s awesome. The perfect fit."
Kyler Murray also said: "I told (equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer) that these were the best jerseys we've got. Probably the best jerseys I've seen us wear. I like our (current) uniforms, but I think these turned out well, especially with the ultimate shock that these were happening. I guess I was out of the loop, but they turned out perfect.
"Unless the jersey is ugly, everyone loves a new jersey. That's how I feel. Swag is a big thing in today's day and age as far as sports go, being able to express yourself in multiple ways. I'm a big fan of it. We look great all the time, but it gives us another look to look good in. And it's for the NFL Rivals deal, which I think is going to be super cool for the fans to experience."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, "They're sick - yeah, they did a good job with them."
More from owner Michael Bidwill:
"We are thrilled to be part of the new Rivalries program and thank the NFL and Nike for including us in this inaugural group. The design elements of the Cardinals Rivalries uniforms reflect the strength and toughness required to thrive in the desert and celebrate the passion and perseverance that define us.
"Coincidentally, a couple days ago so many people saw the power, speed and ferocity of the Arizona sandstorm that is such an integral part of our Rivalries uniform design and a fitting metaphor for our identity as a team and a region. When we wear these Rivalries uniforms for the first time on September 25 against the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, I hope Cardinals fans see them as a true embodiment of our team, our fan base and the spirit of Arizona that we proudly represent.”