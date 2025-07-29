All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Announce New Radio Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome a new presence in their broadcast booth.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- With Ron Wolfley stepping down from his duties as a color commentator for the Arizona Cardinals, the organization announced former player A.Q. Shipley will take his place as their new radio analyst.

From an official press release:

"Shipley played in the NFL for nine years, including five seasons (2015-19) with the Cardinals where he appeared in 60 games and made 51 starts. Following his playing days, Shipley coached with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 as an offensive assistant. He also currently serves as a regular contributor on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

"A Moon Township, PA native, Shipley played 110 games (72 starts) during his NFL career with the Colts (2012, ‘14), Ravens (2013), Cardinals (2015-19) and Buccaneers (2020) after entering the league with Pittsburgh as a seventh-round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft from Penn State. He was part of the Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl LV following the 2020 season.

"He will work alongside veteran radio play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, who is entering his 24th season with the Cardinals. Shipley replaces former Cardinal and long-time radio analyst Ron Wolfley, who stepped away from the role earlier this year after 20 seasons behind the microphone. Joining Pasch and Shipley on the Cardinals broadcast team is sideline reporter Paul Calvisi who returns for his 21st season with the club.

"All Cardinals games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM."

Shipley reacted to the news on X:

In a response to the post, Wolfley himself said, "Ship was one of my favorites to talk ball with. He's so knowledgeable and smart, but look closely: calloused knuckles = bloody knuckles. AQ knows all about that!"

It should be a very exciting for first season for Shipley in the booth, as many believe the Cardinals are capable of making a postseason push.

So far, the defense has dominated training camp - though there's still plenty of time for Kyler Murray and co. to turn things around.

