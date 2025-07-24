Arizona Cardinals Best Offseason Decision Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals made a lot of moves anda. lot of decisions throughout the course of this offseason.
Finally, it's come to a close, as training camp begins.
Reflecting back on the plethora of additions to the squad, it's actually difficult, for once, to pinpoint exactly what move may be the most impactful overall.
The Cardinals needed an entirely new defensive line, and they got it. They needed a backup QB, and they got one. They needed overall talent on the defensive side of the football, and they got it.
But that talent might culminate with one specific move. According to one outlet, the choice is clear.
According to Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, it wasn't one of the defensive linemen, but rather second-round corner Will Johnson who was highlighted.
Wasserman said drafting Johnson was the best decision made by GM Monti Ossenfort.
"The Cardinals used most of their offseason resources to bolster their defensive line. However, they also needed to shore up their outside cornerback group and were presented with a perfect opportunity to improve that spot in the second round of the draft," Wasserman wrote.
"Michigan’s Will Johnson was still available in round two due to injury questions. He was a top-15 talent who earned a 91.3 PFF coverage grade during his three seasons in Ann Arbor. If Johnson lives up to his true talent level, he could change the complexion of Jonathan Gannon’s defense."
Johnson had been considered a first-round talent for the entirety of the buildup period before the NFL draft. A knee injury concern arose, and that allowed him to fall all the way to 47.
The Cardinals were not going to waste that opportunity.
But the knee appears to be just fine, and despite a lengthy period in which Johnson went unsigned, he is now officially a member of the Cardinals, and is ready to begin competing in training camp.
Johnson is a refined prospect, well-versed in zone defense. He will have an immediate opportunity to assert himself as the top outside corner next to Garrett Williams in the slot.
If Johnson can establish himself as a CB1 on the outside, that will help the entire group of young DBs.
Couple that with an immensely improved defensive line and (assumedly) more pressure on opposing QBs, and the Cardinals could have one of the more terrifying defensive groups in the NFL.