What Will Johnson Signing Means for Arizona Cardinals
It may have taken a little bit longer than anticipated but the Arizona Cardinals have finally inked second-round CB Will Johnson to his rookie deal.
Sigh of relief.
Of course, there really wasn’t ever much worry that this would turn into a situation similar to what the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with regarding their first round pick.
But it’s understandable that fans may have been antsy to see one of the most anticipated picks of the 2025 draft class finally lock himself in as a cardinal.
So what does this mean for Arizona?
Johnson is immensely talented, and was projected to be a first rounder for most of the pre-draft news cycle.
The fact that he slid all the way to 47th overall was an unbelievable turn of fortune for the Cardinals.
It was later revealed Johnson had a bit of a medical red flag, a knee issue that some think could cap his career to a somewhat shorter lifespan.
Johnson, however, never seemed too worried about this, nor did the Cardinals when they readily selected him in the second round.
In all likelihood, the signing delay had to do with this injury. Players across the league have been lobbying for more guarantees in their deals, looking to solidify their own futures regardless of how long their NFL career may last.
But now, he's officially a member of the Cardinals.
Arizona's offseason was primarily centered around their defense, and Johnson figures to be a big part of that defense. In all likelihood, he'll quickly assert himelf as one of the top defensive backs available to head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
Not only will he be an on-paper boost to the overall defensive talent, he'll have something to prove. Not because he was disrespected by the Cardinals, but it's clear Johnson is hungry to prove he was worthy of the first-round bid.
With the contract details finally worked out, football is now the only priority remaining.
As training camp begins, signaling the onset of a new NFL season, the Cardinals enter 2025 without much in the realm of expectations from the external world.
While many outlets still expect the Cardinals to sit below average, the talent added in the offseason can't be denied.
But internally, the pressure is on. The desert is hungry for a playoff run, and it looks like the Cardinals finally have the roster they need to play some January football.