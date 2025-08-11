Outlet Reveals Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Reason for Hope, Concern
Arizona Cardinals fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic (and apprehensive) about the upcoming 2025 season.
The Cardinals began their preseason slate on a high note, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and showcasing their significantly-improved depth at a variety of positions.
But Arizona will ultimately have to carry that positivity into the regular season. While there are plenty of reasons to assume we'll see an improved squad make a playoff run this year, there are some factors that could hold them back from winter football.
In a recent article, ESPN looked at the biggest reasons for hope and concern for each NFL team. Here's what they had to say about the Cardinals this season:
Reason for hope:
"The Cardinals have been pouring early draft picks into their roster over the past few years -- 14 picks total on Days 1 and 2 over the past three seasons. The good young core is in place -- tight end Trey McBride and cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Max Melton -- but they need more ceiling-raisers," Benjamin Solak writes.
"With a step forward for offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this season, they'll take a leap. The addition of Josh Sweat surely will help a defense in need of a ringer pass rusher, too."
The Cardinals have emphasized their young core, and have committed to a draft-and-develop organizational philosophy since Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon took over.
The results have not always been immediate, but they've been steady, as the ceiling of this young team continues to grow.
Reason for concern:
"After getting the chance to watch this team up close and personal last season, I came away with some concerns about how Harrison was fitting in and making an impact in this offense. It seems unfathomable that a player with his talent and skill level would top the 100-yard receiving mark only two times in 17 games," Louis Riddick writes.
This has certainly been a concern. The biggest concern, in fact. The Cardinals have to find a way to get Harrison more involved and utilize him to his skillset rather than trying to force him into their schematic desires.
The talent is there. Perhaps more of it was on Harrison's and Kyler Murray's execution, but it will all need to improve in 2025. It seems as if that is the direction Harrison is trending, but it will be something to watch.