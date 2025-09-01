Arizona Cardinals' Bold 2025 Prediction Would be Big Surprise
The Arizona Cardinals enter a pivotal 2025 season — this time with the roster to sustain extended success on both sides of the ball.
Some seem to think Arizona will surprise the NFL world, while others expect more of the same from the Cardinals, or perhaps even a small amount of regression.
There's no denying that the Cardinals are no longer a complete unknown. Opposing teams know how Arizona is going to attack them. But with a bevy of new talent, a solid coaching staff and the expectation of a playoff appearance, just how far can they take 2025?
In a recent article, The Athletic's Doug Haller offered a bold prediction for Arizona's 2025 season.
Haller's prediction? That the Cardinals will be the NFC’s last remaining undefeated team
Arizona Cardinals Given Bold 2025 Prediction
Here's what Haller had to say about the possibility of a surprise start to Arizona's 2025 regular season:
"The Cardinals will be a playoff contender in Year 3 under Jonathan Gannon — but only if they get off to a quick start. They should have the offensive weapons, defensive improvement and schedule to do so. Arizona opens at New Orleans, before returning home to face Carolina.
"From there, it visits San Francisco, hosts Seattle and Tennessee and travels to Indianapolis. Nothing in the NFL is easy, especially for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015, but the Cardinals could be 6-0 entering their Oct. 19 game against Green Bay," Haller wrote.
Arizona certainly has the schedule to come into 2025 with a bang. They'll get a slate of opponents who offer less of a challenge than some of their later matchups.
In the past, however, some of those less-difficult opponents have been the ones that offered the biggest obstacle. On the other hand, Arizona has been known to start off hot and cool down.
It's certainly not out of the question that the Cardinals could sport one of the best records in the NFC after the first several weeks of the season, but it also seems quite possible they'll take a little bit to get up to full speed this year.
2025 is going to be the ultimate test for this young, hungry group of players. Can they finally turn expectations into results, or will the regular season bring its annual batch of disappointment to Cardinal fans?
Only time will. Week one is a mere days away.