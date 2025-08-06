Arizona Cardinals CB Named Most Exciting Rookie to Watch
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made some massive moves over the course of the offseason to improve their roster - notably on the defensive side of the ball - though none may have moved the needle more than the selection of cornerback Will Johnson.
Johnson, a second-round pick who was considered to be a top 15 talent before knee concerns saw him slide, arrives to the desert with great expectations of turning the Cardinals' defense from good to great in 2025.
So far, so good in training camp - and Johnson's hype has caught national spotlight.
CBS Sports: Will Johnson Among Most Exciting Rookies
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards highlighted Johnson among ten rookies he's most excited to watch this preseason with the following explanation:
"Will Johnson was a personal favorite to study early in the 2025 NFL Draft process. He looked like one of the best overall prospects following a standout 2023 campaign, but his final season in Ann Arbor was spent dealing with nagging injuries. The Arizona Cardinals already lost cornerback Starling Thomas V to injury this summer, so a starting job is available to Johnson. Will Arizona get the vintage version of the Michigan product?"
The Cardinals confirmed yesterday they'd be playing their starters in preseason, so Johnson could get some hefty run through the three-game schedule, which begins this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Johnson's long frame and ballhawk abilities has led to a rather successful training camp thus far, and his constant rotation with the starters has many believing he'll be a starter come Week 1 of the regular season.
Teammates have raved about his play thus far:
“He’s snapping. Will’s everything everybody thinks he would be,” fellow Cardinals cornerback Max Melton said. “He’s lengthy, he’s fast, quick. … You could tell like it seems like he’s been here for a while now.”
When speaking with reporters, Johnson himself added: “It’s just starting to slow down a little bit. Once you start getting more reps and going against the guys full speed and start to see things, it allows you to slow things down and get a little more comfortable.”
That's a scary sight for a player who already is flashing incredible skill.
The Cardinals' season won't make-or-break on Johnson's performance, and though the transition at cornerback from college to pro is among the toughest in the league, a solid first campaign could do wonders for both Arizona and Johnson.