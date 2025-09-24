Cardinals Could Miss Numerous Key Starters vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks just released their final injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football, which will begin Week 4 NFL action.
The Cardinals - who previously ruled out receiver Zay Jones (concussion) - are also likely to be without rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who is doubtful with a groin injury that caused him to miss Week 3.
Arizona moves into Thursday with a total of six players questionable in Kelvin Beachum (knee), Evan Brown (ankle), Akeem Davis-Gaither (elbow), Darren Hall (ankle), Will Hernandez (knee) and Paris Johnson (knee).
Johnson and Hernandez previously missed last week's loss against the 49ers - and the short turnaround with Thursday Night Football certainly didn't help their chances of returning to the lineup just four days removed from Sunday.
Beachum, who filled in for Johnson at left tackle, was estimated to have not practiced on Monday or Tuesday. The Cardinals didn't hold a practice on Monday and held a walk-through on Tuesday before hitting the practice field today.
All other questionable players were limited each day.
With Will Johnson likely not playing, the Cardinals are facing the potential of being down five starters this week - which comes after losing running back James Conner for the season.
Names such as Garrett Williams, Walter Nolen, Starling Thomas, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari, Joey Blount, Hayden Conner, L.J. Collier and Christian Jones are also currently on either the Physically Unable to Perform list or Injured Reserve entering Thursday.
The injury bug has bit Arizona hard, though Seattle is dealing with some adversity as well.
Tackle Josh Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury while stud safety Nick Emmanwori is also doubtful with an ankle injury, though he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice in Seattle.
The Seahawks are listing all of Anthony Bradford (back), Zach Charbonnet (foot) and Boye Mafe (toe) as questionable before Thursday.
Inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium.
Both teams will have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players to their game day rosters - which could be an indicator of who is healthy enough to go and who isn't - so that's worth paying attention to.
The Cardinals have yet to beat the Seahawks in the Jonathan Gannon era with an 0-4 record. Only one game has come down to one possession between the two sides in that time.