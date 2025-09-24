Cardinals Down Another Offensive Weapon vs Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Zay Jones when the Seattle Seahawks pay a visit for Thursday Night Football.
Jones did not clear concussion protocol after suffering an injury on the team's final offensive play in their Week 3 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
"On the injury front, Zay Jones will not make it. He's not going to clear concussion protocol," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. None of Arizona's other injured players received updates.
The news comes after the Cardinals also lost James Conner for the season with a foot injury.
Jones, as fans recall, was the target of Arizona's final play in which Kyler Murray targeted the wideout in hopes of extending their drive and potentially ending the game late in the fourth quarter before the pass fell incomplete.
Jones was re-signed this past offseason and has drawn high praise from coaches and teammates as a veteran voice in the receiver's room.
“He does his job. He's in the right spot. He can play three spots. He's fast and he's explosive. (He’s a) really good, contested catch guy, so I'm looking forward to seeing him impact us," Gannon said of Jones earlier in the season.
Jones has caught three of four targets for 29 yards thus far.
Cardinals Offense Hopes to Rebound
If Jones' numbers appear to be low - that's because they are. Arizona's offense, particularly in the passing department, ranks near the bottom of the league and has been a major talking point ahead of Thursday night.
“I don't think one series means you're playing good offensive football," quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters.
"I think in totality we have to play better complementary football. We get a pick, and we go three-and-out. We get a safety, and we don't finish the game. Stuff like that, it's tough to swallow. Especially when you feel like you're on the winning side of what's taking place in that game.
"Usually, you're on the other side of that, or I've been on the other side of like, damn, we have to come back or something like that. But (the) defense held up, defense did what they needed to do and offensively we just didn't finish the game. We have to be more consistent. We have to make the plays when they're there. It's really simple. Simple as that. It's really not a complicated game. You have to make plays.”
Game statuses such as questionable, out and doubtful for other players will be revealed later today for both sides.