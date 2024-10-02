Cardinals Could Target Sticky Corner in Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sit at just 1-3 through the start of the season, and if trends continue, they'll be in prime position to add a playmaker early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Focus on improving the squad comes on the defensive side of the ball, where the Cardinals have struggled early in both pass and run support.
Arizona has invested heavily in their secondary through the last two offseasons, though Bleacher Report believes Washington Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon would be a strong fit for the Cardinals next draft cycle.
"Dixon initially drew attention in his matchup against projected first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan back in 2023. Now five weeks into his senior campaign, Dixon has remained one of the country's stingiest aerial stalwarts," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"Similar to Carlton Davis, Dixon can live as a Cover 3 corner, only to slide inside to the slot and counter shiftier wideouts at shallower depths (see tape vs. Oregon in 2023). He's showcased excellent eyes to make plays on the football, is a willing tackler in the open field and has the footwork and hips to slide, shuffle and run with various types of receivers.
"Dixon has stepped up to the challenge following the transfer of presumed CB1 Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon) prior to the start of the season."
Teams listed as fits by Fowler were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cardinals, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Cover 3 match is perfect, as the Cardinals utilize that most often (39% of snaps) compared to other looks.
The Cardinals hope the likes of rookie corner Max Melton can emerge as a viable threat on the boundary with veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting opposite and second-year coverage man Garrett Williams in the slot.
Will Arizona look to further inject their secondary with youth next offseason?
The Cardinals could shift their focus to either their run defense or pass rush - both need desperate makeovers and that's been pretty evident within the first four weeks of play.
If they're interested in adding a player such as Dixon, that shouldn't be too bad:
