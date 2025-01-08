What Cardinals Could Trade for Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has considerable trade buzz around his name entering the 2025 offseason, and the Arizona Cardinals could indeed be players for one of the game's best wideouts.
The Cardinals' offense needs a home-run hitter, and that's precisely what Hill brings to the table thanks to his jaw-dropping speed and ability to create a five-yard pass into a long touchdown.
Arizona finished the regular season with eight wins and now enters year three of their rebuild under general manager Monti Ossenfort. With significant space and draft ammo to make a big splash, the Cardinals could take the next step by adding a game-wrecker such as Hill to an offense that already touts some impressive talent.
But what would it cost?
Going through hypothetical trades for The Athletic, Doug Haller says the price tag could be a third-round pick.
"Since his hire in 2023, GM Monti Ossenfort has rebuilt Arizona through the draft and avoided splashy trades and free-agent acquisitions. Despite a disappointing finish to 2024, the results have mostly been positive," wrote Haller.
"The Cardinals improved four games, finishing 8-9. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and staff have set a solid foundation. But it’s time to add talent. The Cardinals, with the league’s fourth-most projected cap space for 2025, per OvertheCap.com, are positioned to do so.
"The case for Hill is simple: Kyler Murray needs help. Trey McBride is an elite tight end. Marvin Harrison Jr., despite an uneven rookie season, has star potential. But Arizona needs a big-play threat, someone who can stretch the field. Hill would help. And he would give Harrison a chance to develop without the pressure of being the top guy.
"The biggest obstacle, besides money: Hill’s fit in the locker room, something Gannon takes seriously. Perhaps a third-round pick doesn’t get this done from Miami’s perspective, but making a big commitment to Hill, who turns 31 in March, carries risk."
Hill has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $28.6 million and $51.8 million to finish out his deal.
The numbers are scary, but Ossenfort has done a fine job of navigating ways to manipulate the cap and surely might be able to pull something off again.
The fit makes sense on the field, but Haller raises a good point: Does Gannon and the rest of the building want to potentially jeopardize what they're doing in the locker room? Hill isn't shy about making his opinions known in - interesting - ways.
We'll see if Hill even becomes available on the trade market, though the Cardinals could snag one of the league's best receivers for a Day 2 or later pick.