Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Reveals His Heart Was Shocked

Sometimes it's better to get ahead of information before it releases, and Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is no exception.

Watt has battled injuries fairly often during his time in Arizona, suffering major shoulder damage last season before eventually coming back for the team's Wild Card game against the Rams.

This season hasn't brought much luck, as COVID kept him out during the preseason before a calf injury has followed him since Week 1.

He's still played two-of-three weeks thus far, and was on track to play Sunday despite missing two practices.

Watt has been a stay on the injury report this regular season with a calf injury, yet a mysterious illness tag also accompanied him later in the week.

Now, we might have a better idea.

Early Sunday, Watt tweeted the following out:

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.

"That’s it."

Watt, who was questionable heading into today but reportedly was good to play last night (from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport) says he's playing.

Further details are spared and we might not learn them until whoever has the information leaks it, and that's assuming they still decide to follow through with the report.

However, Watt says he's okay, and that's the most important part of this equation.

The Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.

