Skip to main content

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Expected to Play, per Report

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is expected to play, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

We've seen Arizona Cardinals such as Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore already reported to be playing on Sunday, and now, another boost is on the way.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals are also expecting J.J. Watt back. 

Watt, who has been dealing with a calf issue, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before being limited on Friday. A tag for illness appeared next to his name on the injury report but nothing is publicly known about that. 

Watt has accrued all of Arizona's two sacks thus far despite missing Week 1. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday he was hopeful on Watt playing in Charlotte. 

Watt's efforts will be greatly needed in a week where Arizona will be facing running back Christian McCaffrey, who gashed the Cardinals for 161 scrimmage yards. 

We will know who is officially active/inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but it appears some of Arizona's biggest question marks have the green light. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals WR's Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore Expected to Play

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Play

Cardinals Elevate Baccellia, Banjo to Active Roster

Greg Dortch Named Hidden Gem by Bleacher Report

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Favored to Snag Win No. 2

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Expected to Play, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Christian McCaffrey
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Christian McCaffrey Likely to Play vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Expected to Play

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Analysis

Greg Dortch Named Cardinals' Early Season Hidden Gem

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Analysis

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Grab Second Win of Season vs. Panthers

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Stretching
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals vs. Panthers

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Analysis

Three Cardinals Prop Bets to Take vs. Panthers

By Logan Bell