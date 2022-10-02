Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Expected to Play, per Report

We've seen Arizona Cardinals such as Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore already reported to be playing on Sunday, and now, another boost is on the way.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals are also expecting J.J. Watt back.

Watt, who has been dealing with a calf issue, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before being limited on Friday. A tag for illness appeared next to his name on the injury report but nothing is publicly known about that.

Watt has accrued all of Arizona's two sacks thus far despite missing Week 1. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday he was hopeful on Watt playing in Charlotte.

Watt's efforts will be greatly needed in a week where Arizona will be facing running back Christian McCaffrey, who gashed the Cardinals for 161 scrimmage yards.

We will know who is officially active/inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but it appears some of Arizona's biggest question marks have the green light.

