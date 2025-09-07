All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Embracing Pressure As Season Begins

The Arizona Cardinals sure have some pressure on them - but that's nothing new to their general manager.

Donnie Druin

Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Football season is here for the Arizona Cardinals.

After such a long offseason of chatter, the time for talk is over. The Cardinals - led by third-year coach Jonathan Gannon - will have an opportunity to begin 2025 with a win over a New Orleans Saints team that is clearly on a different (and lower) level than Arizona is.

Yet expectations (a buzz word here in the desert) extend far beyond Arizona's 60 minutes coming later today in the Superdome - there's belief the Cardinals should be a playoff team with the talent they've assembled.

Read More: Madden Predicts Disaster Cardinals Season

General manager Monti Ossenfort knows all about that.

Cardinals GM Addresses Expectations

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfor
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort watches training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Everybody looks at the first game and no matter what happens this coming Sunday, it’s gonna be overreaction Monday,” Ossenfort said during his interview with Arizona Sports.

“I think for us, the biggest thing we’re gonna do is what we preach to our players ‘it’s a process.’ We definitely want to get out to a good start. We put ourselves in a good position to do that and out first test comes on Sunday and we’re gonna be ready for it.”

Ossenfort, also in his third season with the organization, tore the Cardinals' roster apart from scratch and slowly but surely evolved it into what it stands today: A defense that could potentially be a top ten unit in the league mixed with an offense that has serious firepower at every position.

Arizona hasn't won the NFC West since 2015 with their last postseason appearance coming in 2021.

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfor
Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon (left) with general manager Monti Ossenfort during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season has ample opportunity for both to change.

“This is the NFL. There’s pressure on all of us every day,” Ossenfort continued. “There’s pressure for all of us to come in and be our best and operate at a high level because this game, this league is very humbling and if we’re not at our best, no matter who it is, it’s gonna show quickly.”

Read More: Kyler Murray Gets Honest on 2025 Expectations

Many remember the Cardinals' hot start to the 2024 season, which featured a 6-4 record and first place in the division entering the bye week before crumbling down the stretch.

“We’re gonna do whatever we need to do to put our team in the position to be successful and to be competitive and to be the better team in all three phases," said Ossenfort.

It's clear even Arizona's general manager knows now is the time for the Cardinals to compete.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News