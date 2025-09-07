Arizona Cardinals Embracing Pressure As Season Begins
ARIZONA -- Football season is here for the Arizona Cardinals.
After such a long offseason of chatter, the time for talk is over. The Cardinals - led by third-year coach Jonathan Gannon - will have an opportunity to begin 2025 with a win over a New Orleans Saints team that is clearly on a different (and lower) level than Arizona is.
Yet expectations (a buzz word here in the desert) extend far beyond Arizona's 60 minutes coming later today in the Superdome - there's belief the Cardinals should be a playoff team with the talent they've assembled.
Read More: Madden Predicts Disaster Cardinals Season
General manager Monti Ossenfort knows all about that.
Cardinals GM Addresses Expectations
“Everybody looks at the first game and no matter what happens this coming Sunday, it’s gonna be overreaction Monday,” Ossenfort said during his interview with Arizona Sports.
“I think for us, the biggest thing we’re gonna do is what we preach to our players ‘it’s a process.’ We definitely want to get out to a good start. We put ourselves in a good position to do that and out first test comes on Sunday and we’re gonna be ready for it.”
Ossenfort, also in his third season with the organization, tore the Cardinals' roster apart from scratch and slowly but surely evolved it into what it stands today: A defense that could potentially be a top ten unit in the league mixed with an offense that has serious firepower at every position.
Arizona hasn't won the NFC West since 2015 with their last postseason appearance coming in 2021.
This season has ample opportunity for both to change.
“This is the NFL. There’s pressure on all of us every day,” Ossenfort continued. “There’s pressure for all of us to come in and be our best and operate at a high level because this game, this league is very humbling and if we’re not at our best, no matter who it is, it’s gonna show quickly.”
Read More: Kyler Murray Gets Honest on 2025 Expectations
Many remember the Cardinals' hot start to the 2024 season, which featured a 6-4 record and first place in the division entering the bye week before crumbling down the stretch.
“We’re gonna do whatever we need to do to put our team in the position to be successful and to be competitive and to be the better team in all three phases," said Ossenfort.
It's clear even Arizona's general manager knows now is the time for the Cardinals to compete.