Arizona Cardinals 'Excited' for Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. Connection
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' success on the offensive side of the ball marching into 2025 will be highly predicated on a few factors - though there's no doubting the impact the connection between quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could have on the team.
Last season - Murray's sixth and Harrison's first - got off to a rough start, as the two very clearly were on different pages after limited time together during the offseason and preseason, though by the end of the year, there were signs of growth.
Entering what's essentially a playoff-or-bust season in the desert, the Cardinals will need the duo to reach new heights if the postseason will be realistic.
So far, so good according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Cardinals Love Growth in Murray, Harrison Connection
"I am. I think it's further along than when we ended the year, which is good," Gannon told reporters on Monday. "I think it's further along right now than what OTAs looked like, even the first part of camp. I like where that's trending. I'm excited about it. We'll get some good work here this week too. Good on good."
Gannon also added, "Honestly, those guys getting in the lab together, and then reps have helped them play a little bit better."
Harrison finished his rookie year with 885 yards on 62 receptions and eight touchdowns - by no means a poor introduction to the NFL, though many had hoped the No. 4 overall pick would have produced to larger levels.
Thus far in training camp and preseason, Harrison looks more established on the field. No longer is he an eyes-wide-open receiver for the Cardinals - he's made play after play when his number's been called.
Arizona Cardinals Offense Ready for Big 2025 Season
That should lead to a pretty big sophomore surge, and Murray - speaking with reporters earlier this offseason - agrees.
"I'm not in his head, we're not in his head," Murray said back in June. "Everybody watching the game from the TV or on the couch, they don't know what he's thinking. So only he understood how fast the game was moving, and each week, obviously, I hoped it slowed down for him.
"But now he's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable, and I can see it out there on the field, and I think that'll only allow him to play faster, be the guy that we all know he can be."
Murray himself hopes to operate more efficiently entering his second full season under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Petzing's offense was a swift change from what Murray previously operated under Kliff Kingsbury - and there's hope more familiarity and continuity with weapons such as Harrison and star tight end Trey McBride will only help the former No. 1 overall pick.
"In totality of this team," said Murray at the start of training camp, "this unit, I feel like, is definitely one of the best I've been a part of for sure."
The Cardinals will wrap up preseason festivities this Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.