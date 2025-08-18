Former Arizona Cardinals QB Sends Message to Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into 2025 with plenty of expectations of a postseason appearance, which would be their first since 2021.
There's considerable buzz in the desert that could come to fruition due to a variety of factors - an improved defense and a solidified coaching staff entering Year 3 being main proponents.
But it's no secret the ultimate success of Arizona's season rides on the talents of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is entering a seventh and pivotal year as the Cardinals' franchise quarterback.
When speaking with The Escapist's D.J. Siddiqi - former quarterback and top pick Matt Leinart sent a simple message to Murray: It's time.
Matt Leinart Shares Opinion on Kyler Murray
“Kyler Murray, it’s time,” Leinart said. “You’ve been a franchise guy there for a long time. You’ve shown enough flashes where you can be special. He has to put it together this year. I think he’s probably got that mindset.”
That's a common opinion shared on Murray - his talents are incredible, though the former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman trophy winner simply hasn't been able to consistently remain atop his game.
2024's campaign was a perfect encapsulation of that. After beginning the year 6-4 with the division lead in their grasp, Murray was talked about as a potential MVP candidate before the Cardinals stumbled down the stretch of the regular season.
“It’s interesting because they were close, and I just can’t figure it out with Kyler,” Leinart continued . “It feels like it’s time. It’s time to take that next step, which is the playoffs. It’s a winnable division. The Rams are obviously a good football team, and they’ve kind of been around and who knows about Matthew Stafford’s health and all that.
"But it’s a division that you can win. And once you get in the playoffs, it’s anyone’s game.”
That's another shared feeling: The NFC West could easily be won by any of its four teams and nobody would be completely surprised. The Cardinals haven't won the division since 2015 and desperately hope to change that.
The pressure on Murray entering 2025 certainly is notable, as this season truly feels like a year where Murray will be asked to show strides running Drew Petzing's offense for a second full season with the same cast of weapons in Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and others.
Last season, Murray completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.