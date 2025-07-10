Why Arizona Cardinals Star Isn't Terrible Fantasy Pick
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been much maligned in his tenure in the desert.
Some of that is deserved criticism, while some of it can border on harmful groupthink narratives.
But on the topic of fantasy football, Murray has been an enigma for some time. He boasts a skillset that lends itself to fantasy success, but has underperformed his expectations from a raw statistical outlook, especially in 2024.
But according to ESPN, Murray is the type of risky, "red-flag" player who is still worth your pick.
Arizona Cardinals QB Is Still Good Fantasy Pick
According to ESPN fantasy football writer Liz Loza, Murray is still a name that should be on your draft boards.
Despite some of the recent issues with Murray's volume output, he still owns a serious weapon in that regard.
"Burnt takes are some of the most boring. Just because a player did you dirty the year before doesn't automatically mean he's destined to disappoint you again. That said, the sting of Murray's 2024 -- especially given my robust exposure -- is hard to forget," Loza wrote.
"Despite being surrounded by a bevy of dynamic receiving talent, Murray continued to struggle as a passer, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (QB20) while managing just three completions of 40 or more yards. Those stats could be forgiven had he been on target, but a completion rate below 69% doesn't spark confidence.
"And, yet, here I am in the 10th round of 10-team mocks, clenching my jaw and (pun intended) running it back. That's because Murray's legs can't be discounted.
"Murray took off an average of nearly five times per game, racking up 572 rushing yards (QB4) and five rushing scores (QB7), which accounted for 29% of his total fantasy points in 2024.
"With another healthy offseason under his belt and news that his mobility is expected to become a greater point of offensive emphasis, Murray enters the season with top-eight positional appeal.
"Add in improved chemistry with Marvin Harrison Jr. and a massive strength of schedule upgrade, and Murray could flirt with career-best numbers, emerging as one of the biggest QB values on the board," Loza wrote.
It feels as if we hear this narrative every year. Murray promises to run more, explodes for a few chunk runs, then sees his production waver as the season goes on, both on the ground and in the air.
That may as much be an indictment on Arizona's offensive scheme, but it doesn't take away from the fact that Murray carries major boom potential for your fantasy squad, and is still immensely talented.