Is 2025 the Year Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Finally Puts it All Together?
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to turn their fortunes around after not making the playoffs for the past few years.
The Cardinals went all-in this offseason to improve their defense, with an emphasis on the defensive front seven. They added Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Josh Sweat in free agency, and also drafted Walter Nolen III in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Things are coming together for the Cardinals, and they will need the usual output, if not more, from their offense and defense if they want to turn their goal of reaching the playoffs into a reality.
Speaking of the offense, Arizona didn't drastically add to it, with much of their work coming at depth positions. Once again, quarterback Kyler Murray will lead the Cards' offense after a bounce-back season after tearing his ACL in 2023, and there is reason to believe this could be his best season to date.
One of the main reasons for that is his weapons, and those weapons are exactly why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon could see Murray dominating here in 2025.
Kyler Murray = MVP?
"He [Kyler Murray] has shown he can dominate when he's on top of his game. An emerging Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride could help him put it all together in his age-28 season."
Murray has been fantastic individually since entering the league. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, has been named to two Pro Bowls, and holds multiple franchise records for passing and running thanks to his elite dual-threat ability.
Unfortunately, that level of play hasn't equated into wins or meaningful playoff wins either.
There has always been something missing for the Cardinals and Murray to take that next step, but he will have a chance to do so here in 2025. The defense is reinvigorated with talent across the board, and the offense, while not deep, possesses elite playmakers at every position.
Having Mavin Harrison Jr. as your WR1 is where it starts. After a successful rookie campaign, Harrison Jr. has been putting in the work this offseason and should take another step. Another sophomore in the NFL, running back Trey Benson, is also expected to leap in year two to hopefully lighten the workload for star running back James Connor.
Add in an elite pass-catching tight end like Trey McBride, and the Arizona offense will be tough for opposing defenses to deal with.
Now, on paper, this looks amazing for Murray to have a fantastic season. However, there are always those unforeseen circumstances that pop up during the season that could derail the train from its tracks. The Cardinals will hope that doesn't happen, and if they can keep things moving along, there is no doubt they should be contending for a playoff spot and Murray an MVP caliber season.
