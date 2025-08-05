Cardinals Camp Takeaways: Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns
GLENDALE -- Training camp practice No. 10 has just concluded for the Arizona Cardinals.
After a two-day break from action, Jonathan Gannon's crew got back to work on the field for what was a light, no-pad day as the Cardinals prepare for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's our takeaways from today:
Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns
After missing three days of camp due to knee soreness, Harrison returned to the field on Tuesday - giving a positive outlook on his health after some began to speculate and worry.
Harrison practiced fully - despite today being a low workload - and didn't appear to have any restrictions moving around.
Harrison's had an excellent camp thus far and has shown incredible progress from his rookie season.
The Maserati is once again revving up.
Cardinals Will Play Starters This Season
Before practice, Gannon met with reporters and confirmed the Cardinals would indeed be playing their starters - something Gannon hadn't done in his prior two seasons coaching the team.
“I told them last night they're going to play," Gannon told reporters Tuesday.
“I think it's the best thing for our team this year. I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, it's the best thing to do for our guys.”
As to exactly how much starters will play remains to be seen, though Arizona's commitment to playing their guys has the locker room excited.
"I think initially excited, telling the group as a whole that we'll all get some sort of action," Zay Jones said after practice.
"I think it's good for us to get out there and experience something live, go against someone else besides your own team, and have those competitive reps and be able to evaluate it after and then kind of see, 'Okay, where are we at as a position group? As a unit - as a team - what do we need to improve on?' And it'll be exciting for other guys to get an opportunity to showcase their ability as well."
Starting Lineup Continues to Rotate
A day after the Cardinals released their initial depth chart, we've already seen some curveballs thrown by the coaching staff.
Truth be told, there's very little to read into when it comes to those - and that was precisely the case today when team activities began.
Baron Browning - technically listed as a backup OLB behind Zaven Collins - was out there opposite of Josh Sweat to begin festivities.
On the second installment of first team defense, Owen Pappoe rotated in for Akeem Davis-Gaither while Jordan Burch, Dante Stills and L.J. Collier also got run with the starters.
Offensively, Emari Demercado, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia received snaps with the one's.
Gannon and his staff will continue to work guys in and out of the lineup through the course of camp and preseason - depth charts be damned.