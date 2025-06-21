CBS: Arizona Cardinals WR Could be Huge Sleeper
As every fan of the Arizona Cardinals knows, fantasy football is the be-all, end-all of player skill.
Well, not really.
But to a certain extent, just how productive an offensive weapon is in fantasy football does determine the raw output of that player. In 2024, the Cardinals lacked an offense full of fantasy producers, other than the 1,146 yards out of TE Trey McBride and the 1,000-yard campaign by James Conner.
The Cardinals did not have a true WR1 in terms of production, and that led to disappointment, both by fantasy football players and die-hard fans of the franchise.
But according to one outlet, Arizona may have a dormant weapon in the WR room, just waiting to put up huge numbers. And it's not who one might assume.
CBS: Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is Major Fantasy Sleeper
CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg explored one fantasy sleeper from each NFC West team, and referred to Cardinals' third-year WR Michael Wilson as a "super sleeper."
Here's what Eisenberg had to say about Wilson's production:
"It's hard to envision Wilson having a big role for the Cardinals if Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. are healthy given how Kyler Murray struggles to support multiple targets at a high level. But Wilson can still make some plays for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues, and he had four games in 2024 with at least 12.8 PPR points," Eisenberg wrote.
"This is his third season in the NFL, and maybe he can take a step forward with his production if teams focus on taking away McBride and Harrison. Wilson has yet to average more than 8.8 PPR points per game in his first two seasons in the NFL, but I'm hopeful he can do more in 2025. His ADP on FantasyPros is Round 19, and he's a good late-round flier in deeper formats."
Arizona Cardinals' Michael Wilson is Dormant Star
Wilson has endeared himself to Cardinals fans despite his low production. He may not be the standout WR1 Arizona is looking for Marvin Harrison Jr. to become, but Wilson does have an exceptional ability to haul in some of the most difficult catches.
He's shown flashes of greatness when healthy, and despite being given very few opportunities, has maximized those opportunities with a nose for the end zone.
The Cardinals' passing offense needs to take a major step forward in 2025 if they want to contend. That onus lies on Harrison, QB Kyler Murray, and OC Drew Petzing for the most part, but all goes to plan (and Wilson remains healthy), the third-year Stanford product could easily find his production inching closer to the 1,000-yard mark in 2025.