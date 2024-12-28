Cardinals Get Massive Boost vs Rams
SOFI STADIUM -- The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 17 road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jammie Robinson, Joey Blount, Trey Benson, Milo Eifler, Benton Whitley, Travis Vokolek and Xavier Weaver will not suit up tonight.
Blount, Elijah Jones and Matt Prater were previously ruled out on Friday. Arizona also placed starting tackles Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson on injured reserve earlier in the week.
Questionable entering this week was James Conner, Evan Brown, Baron Browning and Benson. All but Benson will play today - which is great news for a Cardinals team who could have potentially missed their starting running back and left guard, though both have the green light.
Michael Carter and Andre Chachere were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Cardinals last saw the Rams in Week 2 in a 41-10 win for Arizona at State Farm Stadium.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon knows this round will be much different.
"It seems like a long time ago when we played the Rams Week 2, but (they are a) good football team. Obviously, they're playing really good ball right now. They protect the ball; they're playing good defense. I really think that the last couple games, when you look at them, they're playing really clean so that's the challenge to our guys," he said.
"We have to be able to match that, play our brand of ball to have a chance to win, so (I’m) excited for the opportunity."
Arizona is out of the postseason picture, though the Rams are hoping to clinch the NFC West with a win and some help tomorrow.
Kickoff is at 5:00 PM local time, 6:00 PM AZ time.