Cardinals Give Update on First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could see Darius Robinson return from injured reserve in Week 5, though head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't in the business of dealing hypotheticals.
When asked if the Cardinals were confident in Robinson returning after this week, Gannon offered the following short but sweet answer:
"Hypotheticals. He's making good strides, doing a good job, doing everything he can to get back out there."
Robinson - Arizona's second first-round pick after the Cardinals chose Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier in the round - flashed great promise through training camp and preseason as a versatile piece along the defensive line before a calf injury landed him on injured reserve.
Robinson reportedly avoided a major injury at first and was expected to miss multiple weeks, which prompted the Cardinals to take a cautious approach by giving him ample time to recover.
With the placement on IR, Robinson was forced to miss at least the first four games of the season.
The Cardinals do not have to make any moves with Robinson once next week starts, as they can leave him on injured reserve for as long as he needs.
Once the Cardinals decide Robinson is ready, they can designate him to return from injured reserve, which will trigger a 21-day practice window for Robinson to rejoin the team.
Robinson can officially be activated back to the active roster at any point during that window. However, if the Cardinals don't place him on the active roster after 21 days from his return, he will return to injured reserve and will be out for the rest of the season.
