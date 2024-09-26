Commanders Suffer Blow Ahead of Cardinals Game
ARIZONA -- The Washington Commanders will be down running back Austin Ekeler when the Arizona Cardinals play host to them in Week 4.
Ekeler was ruled out by head coach Dan Quinn with a concussion.
"General playmaking ability. Very few people have the chance to take a checkdown for 5 or 6 yards and it ends up 20 yards. He brings a lot to the team in terms of energy, what he brings to the return side," said Quinn (h/t ESPN).
"We'll miss him, no doubt. ... It's up to other people to step up around his position."
The Commanders also ruled out Clelin Ferrell.
Through three games, Ekeler has 83 rushing yards with one touchdown. He also has nine receptions for 121 yards.
The Cardinals have allowed 123 rushing yards per game thus far. The Commanders are 2-1 while Arizona is 1-2.
Ekeler signed with Washington as a free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says Washington presents problems on both sides of the ball.
“Defensively, they fly around. They have some big-time athletes and big-time hitters. (Commanders Defensive Coordinator) Joe Whitt does a good job. They disguise extremely well. It’s hard to know what they’re in," Gannon said.
"You can see them— they obviously put a huge emphasis on the ball. They haven’t had a bunch, but you can tell they teach it, they coach it and they’re on the details of that because the ball’s a winning stat. They’ve got some rushers and some coverage players. Offensively, going against (Commanders WR Terry) McLaurin all those years, I have a very high opinion of Terry. He can beat you single-handedly, honestly and he’s got a quarterback back there that can dish it.
"The scheme is hard to defend, especially with the quarterback skillset in what they like to do because you’re plus-one in the run game a lot of times. We’ve just got to be on those details in the pass game and (with) different concepts that attack coverages, so we have to be on the details.”
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- Cardinals Top Free Agent Done for Year
- Cardinals Legend Hypes Up Larry Fitzgerald
- Cardinals Star TE in Concussion Protocol
- Rivals Could Trade for Bryce Young
- Cardinals Top Weapon Missing From Practice